PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has announced that there will be overnight lane restricting on I-376 east in Pittsburgh Monday May 13 through Friday May 17, weather permitting.

The Parkway East will be reduced to a single lane in each direction in various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Crews will be conducting median barrier repair and drainage improvements.

There will also be daytime shoulder closures so crews can conduct utility locating work between 9:00a.m.-3:00p.m. in the inbound direction and from 7:00a.m.-3:00p.m. in the outbound direction.

