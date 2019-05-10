



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor William Peduto today signed an executive order creating the City’s Office Of Equity, which will be working across the city government to embed the importance of equity in government work, address inequities and work to break inequities.

The Office of Equity will build upon the work of former Chief Urban Affairs Officer Valerie McDonald-Roberts accomplished at the Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment and will be headed by Chief Equity Officer Majestic Lane.

The office is based of off Pittsburgh peer network including Seattle, Minneapolis, Boston and Albuquerque, all of which have equity offices.

The prime directive of the office is based off Mayor Peduto’s directive that “if opportunities in Pittsburgh are not for all, they’re for none.”

“Based upon the research from the Equity Indicators Report, OnePGH and the concerns I hear from constituents daily, we know we have more work to do on equity but I am proud of what this administration has been able to do thus far,” Mayor Peduto said. “The Office of Equity will build upon this foundation, and seek to bring further opportunities to all Pittsburghers.”

The office replaces the Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment within the Mayor’s Office.

The Office of Equity will join the Government Alliance on Race and Equity as well as reorganizing contracting oversight by the Equal Opportunity Review Commission.

“Local government has the opportunity and capacity to address issues of equity and close disparities. I look forward to continuing to work with internal and external stakeholders to make Pittsburgh a more welcoming and equitable city for all,” Lane said.

A copy of the mayor’s full executive order can be found on the city’s website.