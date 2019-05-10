PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first on-the-field look for the newest members of the Steelers is taking place on the South Side this weekend.

Rookie Minicamp is underway at the Rooney Complex, as all of the Steelers draft picks and undrafted free agents are on the field together. Also partaking in the drills and workouts are first-year players and rookies who are there on a tryout basis.

Steelers first round choice Devin Bush was a notable name on the field Friday morning.

“Devin Bush first practice with the Steelers #RookieMinicamp ⁦@KDKA⁩ He looks impressive.”

“Bush is unstoppable on this drill. Won every time. 5 yard sprints ⁦@KDKA.”

The minicamp continues Saturday morning. Veterans will join the rookies with OTA’s starting in the coming weeks.