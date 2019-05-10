



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the past 77 days, an unidentified man has been in a Pittsburgh hospital, unable to communicate.

Officials have no idea who he is or where he’s from.

He has a large cyst on the top of his head.

Dr. Sarah Stockey was appointed by an Allegheny County Court as the mystery man’s medical and legal guardian.

She told KDKA News he was wearing a watch, a GPS tracker and an electronic compass. He was carrying keys, a religious card, a leather belt with a hammer-and-sickle buckle, several bus route schedules and a number of papers, including two for the Butler County Fairgrounds Ham Fest for ham radios and other electronics.

“I’m wondering if this was a hobby of his,” Stockey said.

The unidentified man got off of a Port Authority bus in late February near the Smithfield Street Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.

He suffered a medical condition and paramedics took him to the hospital. He cannot speak or write anything.

Stockey said the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office did a fingerprint check, and officials also tried to do a photo match with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Both efforts turned up negative results.

What happens next? Stockey said it’s unclear.

“He has progressed to the point where he could likely go to a nursing facility. He doesn’t necessarily need the intensity of a hospital setting, but no nursing home will accept him at this point because we don’t have a pay source for him. And we can’t identify a pay source until we identify who he is,” she said.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information that may help identify him, you can call Stockey at (724) 299-1454.