



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Shop ‘N Save on Noblestown Road is just one of three locations where people are busy filling up jugs with water because of a massive water main break in Green Tree last night.

KDKA captured that break on camera. Water could be seen shooting several feet into the air.

This happened just after 10 p.m. last night at the intersection of Poplar Street and Mansfield Avenue.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water closed part of Poplar Street. They say it was a 24 inch main break.

“It’s very much an inconvenience,” said Doug Brandy, impacted by water break.

Now, hours later and with more than 2,700 customers impacted, many are having to stop where there are water tankers and fill up.

We spotted people filling up jugs with water at water tankers. There was a large water main break in Green Tree last night. Ppl could be without water until tonight. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xFm9jTCKAP — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 10, 2019

“You know, just going to the bathroom. That’s the big thing, honestly. We got bottled water, most people have bottled water now,” said Brandy.

“I got 12 gallon jugs and I’m going to bring 5 containers back down,” said William Lewis, impacted by water break.

Besides the Shop ‘N Save location, there are water tankers at the Middletown Baptist Church parking lot on Middletown Road and the Obey House Tavern Parking Lot on Steuben Street.

“We almost always have water. My first thought was well lots of people don’t have water all the time. And there are people working tirelessly to get our water back and I’m grateful for those people,” said Emma Blumer, impacted by water break.

Pennsylvania American Water does not expect to have that break fixed until tonight.

The break is also affecting local schools.

The Carlynton School District closed Crafton Elementary school at 12:30 p.m. today due to the water main break.