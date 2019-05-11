PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials have identified the victim of a Northside shooting.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released Saturday that 26-year-old Tre Valorie was shot and killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s northside.
Officers were called to Woods Run Road near Central Avenue in Brighton Heights shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 8.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Valorie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in a parking lot.
Valorie was taken to the hospital in critical condition suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, trunk and left arm.
Investigators say that Valorie died of his injuries the next day.
A female passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was uninjured.