PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, an Uber driver allegedly held two passengers against their will at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Richard Lomotey, a 36-year-old man from Monaca is facing three charges each of kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment according to criminal complaints.

Lomotey allegedly commented on the looks of two women he picked up in his vehicle and ignored the GPS directions.

He pulled over near the intersection of South Homewood Avenue and Penn Avenue around 1:30 a.m., parked the vehicle and said, “You’re not going anywhere,” according to authorities.

Lomotey tried to lock the doors, but one of the victims was able to escape out of the back seat, authorities say.

The women ran from the car shouting for help.

Lomotey was identified by authorities by his Uber app ID and picture. He is believed to live in Beaver County after police unsuccessfully searched for the car in the area.

A warrant for his arrest is being obtained.