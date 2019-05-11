Filed Under:Car Accident, I-376, Local TV, Parkway East, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic backed up on the Parkway East Saturday morning after a vehicle overturned.

The accident occurred just after 6 a.m. on the I-376 in the eastbound travel lanes near Exit 72A – Forbes Avenue/Oakland.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers told KDKA that only one vehicle was involved in the accident. No one was injured in the accident.

PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction.

Investigators have yet to release what caused the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s