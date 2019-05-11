PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic backed up on the Parkway East Saturday morning after a vehicle overturned.
The accident occurred just after 6 a.m. on the I-376 in the eastbound travel lanes near Exit 72A – Forbes Avenue/Oakland.
Crash on I-376 eastbound at Exit 72A – Forbes Ave/Oakland. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 11, 2019
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers told KDKA that only one vehicle was involved in the accident. No one was injured in the accident.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials say one vehicle overturned on the Parkway East Saturday morning causing lane restrictions and traffic delays. (Video Credit: PennDOT)
FULL STORY: https://t.co/F9F0IgsgMC pic.twitter.com/DQHWgPZI8V
— KDKA (@KDKA) May 11, 2019
PennDOT officials say there is a lane restriction.
Investigators have yet to release what caused the crash.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details