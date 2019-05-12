PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their first round draft pick Devin Bush to a four-year deal, according to Steelers.com.

The team traded up from the 20th spot in the draft to the 10th spot, by trading picks with the Denver Broncos. They also traded their 2019 second round pick and 2020 third round pick to Denver.

Bush was humbled that a team would make that kind of trade just to draft him.

“It’s just a testament to me as a player,” he said to Steelers.com. “They like me enough as a player and as a person to feel comfortable enough to trade up and snag me.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is excited to have a linebacker of Bush’s stature on his roster.

“He’s an all situations linebacker,” Tomlin said to Steelers.com. “All three-down type of guy, versus the run, versus the pass, be it in coverage or pressures. Those are just tangible things. We were equally excited about his intangibles. He comes from a football family and he is a football guy. Everyone speaks highly of him not only as a player, but as a person.”

The Steelers will open their regular season September 8 against the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m.