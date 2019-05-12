CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Carnegie.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, officers were called to the 400-block of 5th Street in Carnegie at approximately 7:23 a.m. Sunday morning after a woman ran to a neighbors home for help.
#Breaking one person dead and one in critical condition from a stabbing in #Carnegie. @AlleghenyCoPD on scene investigating. More details coming up tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xjMH9rCwaN
— Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) May 12, 2019
Police say they found a deceased male inside a home, who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds.
The female also had stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where officials say she is in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details