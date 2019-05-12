  • KDKA TVOn Air

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Carnegie.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, officers were called to the 400-block of 5th Street in Carnegie at approximately 7:23 a.m. Sunday morning after a woman ran to a neighbors home for help.

Police say they found a deceased male inside a home, who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds.

The female also had stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where officials say she is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

