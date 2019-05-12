



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Freeport woman murdered yesterday in a horrific murder-suicide’s family say they are angry and grief stricken.

62-year-old Mary Jo Kornick of Freeport was a mother of three and grandmother of three.

She worked at Rosebrook Personal Care Home in Sarver as a personal care aide for more than a decade. But yesterday, the day before Mother’s Day, she would not make it home.

Following an accident on State Route 356 as she left work around 3:00 p.m., many witnesses stopped to help her, except one, a man.

Identified as 72-year-old Nicholas Domek III of Pittsburgh, pulled up next to her at the scene of the accident, pulled out a .40 caliber gun, and police say he shot and killed Mary Kornick.

The family couldn’t bring themselves to speak on camera this morning, but a daughter-in-law too heartbroken to speak in person said through Facebook:

“Mary was a beautiful person inside & out. She’d give the shirt off her back for anyone. I love her & always will.”

Mary’s family describes her as a woman full of love and energy to help others who needed assistance.

The family says they would like to thank everyone who tried to help her at the accident a scene.

However, they did want to relay one really important message.

“She was terrified of this man and we feel like the justice system failed her miserably.”

State Police says witnesses were very close to Kornick when she was shot by Domek who was Kornick’s ex boyfriend.

It was not the first time Domek tried to harm Kornick. She filed a Protection From Abuse order when he held her at gunpoint at work back in December, and then last night police say he took her life as she left work.

“The investigation is still on going, so we’re tyring to piece together if he was following her,” said Trooper Ronald Kesten of the Pennsylvania State Police.