



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 18,000 people and about 2,000 cancer survivors ran in support of breast cancer on Mother’s Day.

Runners gathered on a chilly and rainy Sunday morning for the 27th annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure 5K, but that did not dampen their spirits.

The race began at 8:35 a.m. at Schenley Drive and traveled to Forbes Avenue, through Squirrel Hill on their journey to the finish line at Phipps Conservatory.

First place winners include Andrew Zentgraf with a time of 17:07 and Jennifer Bigham with a time of 18:25.

The first place cancer survivor was Christin Clark with a time of 24:32 followed closely by Amber Aughenbaugh, who cross the line with a time of 24:59.

Each first place survivor was awarded a $250 Giant Eagle gift card. The first place survivors were granted a $200 Giant Eagle gift card.

A full list of the results can be found here.