



DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are searching for a teenager who is believed to be with his girlfriend.

According to state police, 17-year-old Decklin Oshop left a home on Cannelton Road in Darlington Township around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe Oshop is with his juvenile girlfriend.

Oshop and his girlfriend are believed to be in a 2008 silver Honda Civic, heading in an unknown direction.

Oshop is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen weaering a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Oshop or his grilfriend’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 773-7400.