PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Crawford County, Pennsylvania was stopped by TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday after they had located a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
He is a resident of Cochranton, Pennsylvania and was stopped at a checkpoint early in the morning while carrying a .25 caliber gun loaded with six bullets.
This is the 13th gun stopped at this checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport this year.
Last year, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport found 34 firearms at the checkpoint.
Last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered at checkpoints in carry-on bags nationwide, which averages to about 11.6 firearms per day. Eighty-six percent of the firearms found at checkpoints last year were loaded and almost 34% had a bullet in the chamber.
TSA is reminding passengers that bringing a firearm to a checkpoint is subject to possible criminal charges, even if you have a concealed carry firearm permit. There is also the possibility to face civil penalties for up to $13,333 for weapons violations.