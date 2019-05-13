  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hazelwood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood.

It happened around 4 p.m. at East Elizabeth Street and Second Avenue.

It may have been a drive-by shooting, but police have not confirmed any details at this time.

A neighbor said she heard multiple gunshots.

An apparent bullet hole could be seen in a door window of St. Stephen Catholic Church. An after-school program was being held at the church.

A white Chevy Malibu on Second Avenue had a number of apparent bullet holes in the back window and the side of the car.

Pittsburgh Police cleared the scene just before 6 p.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s