HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood.
It happened around 4 p.m. at East Elizabeth Street and Second Avenue.
It may have been a drive-by shooting, but police have not confirmed any details at this time.
Happening Now: A Hazlewood resident tells me she heard multiple gunshots a little bit ago in her neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police are on scene investigating on E. Elizabeth Street @kdka pic.twitter.com/bhfRuEAdrF
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) May 13, 2019
A neighbor said she heard multiple gunshots.
An apparent bullet hole could be seen in a door window of St. Stephen Catholic Church. An after-school program was being held at the church.
A bullet hole can be seen on the outside door at Saint Stephen School in Hazlewood. Kids are being dismissed right now @kdka pic.twitter.com/jR8goPwbPo
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) May 13, 2019
A white Chevy Malibu on Second Avenue had a number of apparent bullet holes in the back window and the side of the car.
Pittsburgh Police cleared the scene just before 6 p.m.
