HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works is expected to start milling and paving operations as a part of an ongoing Homestead Grays Bridge preservation project tonight at 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
During the paving and milling, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and there will be alternating lane closures along with temporary ramp closures.
There will be a traffic detour when the West Fifth Avenue ramp is closed using West Waterfront Drive, East Waterfront Drive, Amity Street and East Eighth Avenue. Then, when the East Fifth Avenue ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured using Amity Street and East Eighth Avenue.
The overall project began March 25 and includes structural repairs, downspout repairs, scupper repairs, scupper cleanout, barrier repairs, deck repairs, paving, and line stripping.
It is expected to end later this month.