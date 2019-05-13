FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In a baby pool filled with water in Donaldson Park about a half dozen kids throw water from the pool on each other during a community day in the park. Right in the middle of it all Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Beth Mastrangelo who had brought her kids to the park watched with a big smile on her face, “I think it’s just another example of how he’s trying to become more a part of Pittsburgh and we’re happy to have him.”

Turns out the middle of last week JuJu was walking his dog in the park and thought it would be a great place for a water balloon fight.

So the 1st Annual JuJu Smith-Schuster Water Balloon Fight was born.

He contacted North Fayette Township Parks and Rec, took to social media to announce the plan and the crowd arrived right on time.

“You need a partner, grab one partner,” JuJu told the kids as they circled around him to begin the water balloon challenge.

Around them, bounce houses and slides were a buzz with activity.

Harry Psaros of the North Fayette Parks and Rec committee looked around and could hardly believe what he was seeing, “To his credit everything you see is JuJu. He paid for everything! And what really blew us away is he said he’s sitting there with this big contract and he simply wanted to go out and help children.”

“Alright back up some more, okay toss!”

In the midst of directing the competition the Steelers MVP explained, “It’s out of my free spirit, I just wanted to do it, everything out here is free just have a good time and enjoy yourself.”

This is becoming the JuJu Smith-Schuster rule, not the exception.

Last week JuJu was at a senior center dancing with the residents, serving up lunch and even helping paint. He says, “I do pretty much everything I possibly can to bring a good spirit.”

“He’s a fun guy he loves the fans the fans love him and he’s a good person,” says Super Bowl Steeler Chris Hoke.

Hoke says he’s just what the Steelers need right now.

“There has been a lot of bad PR over the last year, plus. So getting rid of Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell and now having some guys in there doing some goodwill, some good things, in the community is a plus for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Hoke said.

Not only did Juju have fun with the kids and was in the center of the competition, when the final pair won each round he pulled out the cash.

“A hundred dollars!” One child exclaimed waving a hundred one dollar bills he had just won.

Harry Psaros says, “You know the Steelers drafted right when they drafted JuJu and James Connor, they drafted character.”

Smith-Schuster is popping up everywhere these days and not only do the fans love him, it’s a two way street, “It’s amazing,” says Juju, “They’re loyal, they are the best, they’re supportive, they are out here showing so much love, its lit!”

The Steelers organization thinks so too.