Comments
KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A landslide brought down rocks and debris onto a busy road in Kilbuck Township, just in time for the morning rush hour.
According to emergency officials, the right, northbound lane of Route 65 at Kilbuck Road has been shut down due to the slide.
PennDOT has been called to evaluate the slide.
Watch out for a slide on RT-65 blocking the right northbound lane at Kilbuck Rd in Kilbuck Township. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fAZ5XVD8bl
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) May 13, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.