KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A landslide brought down rocks and debris onto a busy road in Kilbuck Township, just in time for the morning rush hour.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

According to emergency officials, the right, northbound lane of Route 65 at Kilbuck Road has been shut down due to the slide.

PennDOT has been called to evaluate the slide.

