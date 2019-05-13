PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers made a flurry of moves to the roster Monday following minicamp over the weekend.
Most notably, linebacker Keion Adams was released. Adams was a 7th round selection in 2017.
“Steelers announce they’ve signed rookie camp tryout guys Devlin Hodges (QB), Greg Gilmore (DL), Henry Mondeaux (DE), Damian Prince (OL) and Tuzar Skipper (LB). Cuts include 2017 7th-rounder Keion Adams (OLB) and former Hard Knocks star/Browns QB Brogan Roback.”
Other cuts include defensive end Jay Hayes, defensive tackle Chris Nelson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, and wide receiver Ka’Raun White.
Delvin Hodges, who played quaterback for Samford, won the Walter Payton Award as the best player in Division I-FCS last season.
The team also signed wide receiver Johnny Holton who was waived by the Eagles last week. Holton was not at Steelers minicamp.
“The #Steelers are signing WR Johnny Holton, source says. Holton was waived by the #Eagles last week after three years on and off with the #Raiders. Pittsburgh will now see what they can do with Holton’s speed.”
