PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest trailer is out for a new movie, starring Cate Blanchett, that was filmed here in Pittsburgh.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is based on a best-selling novel by the same name.
The movie stars Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Lawrence Fishurne and Judy Greer. It tells the story of fictional Bernadette Fox, a mother who vanishes on a quest to reclaim her passion for life.
Parts of the movie were filmed at Pittsburgh’s 31st Street Studios, which stands in for the story setting of Seattle, Washington. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater.
It hits theaters on Aug. 16.