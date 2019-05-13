  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest trailer is out for a new movie, starring Cate Blanchett, that was filmed here in Pittsburgh.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is based on a best-selling novel by the same name.

The movie stars Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Lawrence Fishurne and Judy Greer. It tells the story of fictional Bernadette Fox, a mother who vanishes on a quest to reclaim her passion for life.

Watch the trailer here:

Parts of the movie were filmed at Pittsburgh’s 31st Street Studios, which stands in for the story setting of Seattle, Washington. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater.

It hits theaters on Aug. 16.

