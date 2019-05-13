MONTOURSVILLE (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will be heading to Montoursville in Lycoming County on Monday May 20 to support Rep. Fred Keller in a bid for an open seat for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.
Mr. Trump’s rally will be held at the Energy Aviation Hangar at 7:00 p.m.
While Keller is expected to win the seat in a district where voters elected Mr. Trump by a more than 2-to-1 margin in 2016, Mr. Trump still tweeted his support of Rep. Keller earlier in the month.
Fred Keller of the Great State of Pennsylvania has been an outstanding State Rep. Now he is running as the Republican Nominee for Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Strong on Crime, Second Amendment, Military, Vets, and Healthcare. He will do a fantastic job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019
The winner of this election will serve the remainder of Tom Marino’s term, who resigned in January for health reasons.
This is the president’s first rally since October 2018.