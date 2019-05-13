Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has fined U.S. Steel $337,670 for the first quarter of 2019 due to continued emissions problems at the Clairton Coke Works facility.
In addition to the fine for the emissions problems, they have also been fined a penalty of $5,750 for a failed stack test that occurred in 2018 and was resolved in 2018.
These fines are not related to the fire at that occurred at the Clairton Coke Works in December 2018 or the motion to intervene in the citizen’s suit against the plant that was filed.
More information and details can be found on the county website.