



LONDON (KDKA) — The website HushHush, a luxury shopping marketplace, is looking for someone to review yachts for their site.

“To ensure we continue to keep a high standard of products on our site, we have decided to hire a yacht reviewer,” the posting on the website reads. “You’ll spend a week on a yacht and create a detailed report of everything you find.”

The applicants would be expected to live, sleep, eat and shower on the yacht for a week and during that time frame, they would have to test everything on the yacht from top to bottom.

“Obviously, we’re a very high end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we’re looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meets our high standards,” said HushHush founder Aaron Harpin on the job posting.

According to the website, the person hired will make £1,000/yacht, which is just under $1,300 in U.S. Dollars.

Applicants must be 21-years old, have a passport and be available on short notice.

You can see the full application here.