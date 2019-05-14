



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Red Cross says there’s a blood shortage everywhere and if more donors don’t come forward, some surgeries could end up being postponed until more blood comes in.

According to the Red Cross, there’s less than a two day supply of Type O blood available for emergency rooms. This is a critical shortage, the Red Cross says, especially because Type O-negative is a universal blood type that can be transfused to any patient — regardless of their own blood type.

“If you have an emergency in your life or your loved one’s life, you want to know when you get to the hospital there’s gonna be blood there,” said Dan Tobin, director of marketing & communications for the Greater Pittsburgh area’s Red Cross.

Typically, Tobin says, the Red Cross likes to have a five-day supply of Type O on hand, but it’s tough to do that, especially at this time of year.

“In April, we collected a lot less blood than normal. Most of that was due to spring breaks ironically enough. Twenty percent of our blood collection during the school year comes from school drives, colleges and high schools,” said Tobin.

Dr. Darrell Triulzi, a professor of pathology at the University of Pittsburgh, says he’s never seen the blood supply this low. Triulzi is also a medical director at Vitalant Clinical Services, formerly Central Blood Bank. He says there were around 90,000 blood donors in Pittsburgh 10 years ago.

Now there’s only about half of that, and it’s mainly because younger people aren’t donating at the same rate as their parents once were, according to Triulzi. He says doctors may not feel the demand, because suppliers are scrambling behind the scenes. Right now, he says blood is being triaged to women of childbearing age and children.

The Red Cross says patients could end up noticing a shortage down the road if things don’t change soon.

“If blood supply runs too low, you could see somewhere down the line, things that are elective in nature maybe needing to be held off just because you want to reserve the blood for emergencies,” said Tobin.

As an incentive, anyone who donates blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card in their email from the Red Cross.

If you would like to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or find out how to download their app here.

There are also several upcoming blood donation opportunities coming up in Western Pennsylvania. Here’s the complete list:

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

5/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street

5/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Main Event Entertainment, 200 Quinn Dr.

5/30/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, University Drive C

5/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swissvale FD, 7400 Irvine Street

6/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Suite 411

Warrendale

5/21/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keystone Summit Park, 4000 Ericsson Drive

Beaver County

Beaver

5/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 133 Friendship Circle

5/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 133 Friendship Circle

5/27/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Heritage Valley Beaver Education Center, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road

Butler County

Cranberry Township

6/4/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Residence Inn by Marriott, 1308 Freedom Road

Clarion County

Clarion

5/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Villlas At Water Run, 300 Water Run Road

6/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street

6/4/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Clarion Hospital, One Hospital Drive

Knox

5/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Keystone High School, 700 Beatty Ave

Lucinda

5/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 112 Rectory Lane

Fayette County

Brownsville

6/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 512 Second Street

Connellsville

5/25/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pleasant Valley Masonic Lodge, Route 982, 530 Pleasant Valley Road

5/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God, 1316 Pittsburgh St

Grindstone

5/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 1014 West Third St

Normalville

5/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School, 14 School House Road

Uniontown

5/27/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Uniontown Community, 58 Dunbar St.

Greene County

Waynesburg

6/4/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., VFW #4793, 445 E. Lincoln Street

Indiana County

Blairsville

5/17/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blairsville Community Center, 101 E North Ave

5/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Blairsville VFW Post 5821, 9626 US 22, William Penn Hwy

Clune

5/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coal Run Fire Department, 2049 Coal Run Road

Clymer

5/17/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Penns Manor High School, 6003 RTE 553 Hwy

5/30/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Penns Manor High School, 6003 RTE 553 Hwy

Creekside

5/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Dept., 440 Indiana Road

Indiana

5/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ben Franklin Elementary School, 95 Ben Franklin Rd.

5/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Rd., PO Box 1101

5/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue

6/5/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, Hospital Road Box 788

Plumville

5/24/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall, 107 Indiana St

Lawrence County

New Wilmington

5/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market Street

Mercer County

Greenville

5/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Rd

Hermitage

5/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd

6/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd

Mercer

5/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mercer Methodist Church, 250 E Butler Street

Washington County

Canonsburg

5/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, 2200 Hill Church Houston Rd.

Westmoreland County

Apollo

6/5/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kiski Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 1037 PA 56

Greensburg

5/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Westmoreland County Courthouse, Courthouse Square, 2 North Main Street

5/17/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Quatrini Rafferty, 550 E. Pittsburgh St

5/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St.

5/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Avenue

5/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Aestique, One Aesthetic Way

6/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greensburg Hose Co. 1, 6 McLaughlin Dr

Hunker

5/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., New Life Tabernacle, 851 South Center Avenue

Irwin

5/23/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Excela Square Norwin, 8775 Norwin Avenue

Jones Mills

5/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Donegal Community Center, Donegal Event Center, 113 Community Center Ln

Latrobe

5/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St

6/4/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Vincent Parish Grove, 320 Monastery Drive

6/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Dr.

Monessen

5/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monessen Senior Community Center, 1925 Grand Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

5/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Frick Hospital, 508 S. Church St.

Scottdale

5/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St

Vandergrift

5/20/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Vandergrift Masonic Lodge # 617, 113 Washington Ave

West Newton

5/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Newton Lions Club, 511 W. Pittsburgh St