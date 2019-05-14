PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It hit Western Pennsylvania like a massive cheddar sauce tsunami: social media abuzz over what happened regarding Kennywood park’s world-famous Potato Patch fries, specifically their cheese fries.

Sandra Calloway was one of many to notice and take to the world wide web, decrying an apparent cheese change at the popular food stand.

“I’m pretty passionate about my cheese. I knew immediately. They changed it. Ruined my day. Everybody was complaining about it,” Calloway told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti.

The whole ordeal left such a bad taste in her mouth, Calloway took to Facebook, posting, “yall this not potato patch cheese.”

Conspiracy theories flooded the next. Who changed the cheese? Was it the Bilderbergers or the Limburgers? Consternation was brewing in the calorie, carbohydrate and cholesterol-craving public.

“You seriously changed the cheese on the potato patch fries?!?! Are you guys crazy?” Amy Majewski posted on Facebook with a photo of Potato Patch fries.

However, in an effort to make amends for the Fromage faux pas, Kennywood announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that they’d decided to cut the cheese sauce and switch back to their original recipe.

“Kennywood’s Potato Patch will revert back to its traditional cheese sauce. Thank you for your feedback and passion; we wouldn’t be here without it!” the park tweeted.

“I’m glad Kennywood is getting the message don’t mess with tradition,” Calloway said of the park’s change back to the original formula.

KDKA has reached out to Kennywood for details about the controversy, but so far hasn’t heard back.