PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Butler County was killed in an overnight crash on Pittsburgh’s North Side, near Heinz Field.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Ft. Duquesne Bridge.
Police say the vehicle went out of control on the bridge’s on-ramp, at Ridge and Allegheny Avenues, and flipped over and landed on the hood. According to the initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling from Reedsdale Street.
Joshua Wine, 30, of Zelienople, died at the scene.
A woman in the car was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition.
The roads were reopened by 6:30 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Police Bureau’s Collision Unit is investigating.
