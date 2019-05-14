PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh School Board is considering a proposal for the reconfiguration of a school in the Hill District.

The idea was recommended at Tuesday evening’s board education committee meeting.

The recommendation is to reconfigure University Preparatory School at Margaret Milliones 6-12 to Pittsburgh Milliones High School. The school’s sixth through eighth graders would be relocated to Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8 in Lawrenceville.

The district expects 99 students would be moved from Milliones to Arsenal in the 2019-2020 school year if the reconfiguration is approved.

“Relocating grades sixth through eighth will provide students access to a strong middle school program while supporting the growth of a college-going culture at U-Prep,” Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a release.

According to the district, academic progress at Milliones has “remained persistently stubborn,” with only 16.7% of students in grades six through eight performing proficient or advanced on the reading PSSA in 2018 and no students achieving proficient on the mathematics exam.

The district says in comparison, Arsenal “outpaces results for middle-grade students district-wide in Mathematics and closely mirrors district-wide results in English Language Arts.”

The school board is expected to vote on the recommendation at a legislative meeting on June 19.