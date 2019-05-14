



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cool and breezy started the day.

Overnight lows have likely already been hit with temperatures holding steady in the low 40s this morning. You’ll want to grab the jacket to start the day today and Wednesday morning before warmer air arrives on Wednesday afternoon.

Highs today will be below 60 degrees, but by tomorrow highs will be near 70! Spring, clearly, is set to return in just one more day.

Once we get to tomorrow, spring will officially be sprung.

Besides today, every other day over the next week will be looking at highs near or well above 70 degrees. This weekend is looking especially warm with highs in the 80s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Friday highs will be close. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has highs at 77 degrees for Friday.

When looking at rain chances, the best chance for rain today comes right in the middle of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smiley is placing a 30 percent chance for rain today.

Wednesday will be dry for most of the day, but there will be a chance for rain after 8 p.m. that evening. The rain chance will continue through around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Due to timing of the rain, Smiley is going to place a 20 percent chance on Thursday for rain chances as most won’t see a drop of rain through the day. Friday looks like a potential washout, with low rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday.

