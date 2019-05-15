



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man managed to swim to shore Wednesday afternoon after his kayak overturned in the Allegheny River.

A 77-year-old man and his daughter planned to go out in their kayaks around 4:20 p.m. near Sharpsburg.

The man went out, but he got swept away by the current and his kayak overturned. His daughter did not go out into the river.

“They were just gonna go out for an afternoon paddle on this afternoon day and really didn’t take into account the river conditions. And that’s so important right now, this time of year, because they can change daily. Even though the sun’s out, the water’s fast because of the previous precipitation a few days ago,” Mike Daniher, assistant chief for the Sharpsburg Fire Department, said.

Rescue crews saw the kayak and a hat floating nearby, but did not initially see the man.

The man did manage to swim to shore on his own.

Officials say he was wearing a life vest.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out for mild hypothermia from the cold water.