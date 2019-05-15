



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After an appeal to the state, Waynesburg High School’s Daniel Layton will be allowed to run in the WPIAL track and field championships.

Layton was initially not allowed to participate because of a technological error just days before the event. Layton’s father, Rick, who serves as the team’s head coach, accidentally removed his son from the entry form list that was submitted over the phone. When the error was caught the next day, the WPIAL said nothing could be done to change the submission because the deadline had passed.

The Laytons appealed the decision, and the WPIAL voted 12-3 on Monday to uphold the ruling. So Daniel and his father took the issue to the PIAA, who voted 5-0 on Wednesday morning to allow the athlete to participate and defend his championship in the 2A 110-meter hurdles.

“Upon further review, Waynesburg’s Daniel Layton WILL run in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday’s WPIAL championships. PIAA overturned WPIAL ruling this morning. “We’re celebrating and breathing a huge sigh of relief,” said his father, Rick. Story coming soon.”

Upon further review, Waynesburg's Daniel Layton WILL run in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's WPIAL championships. PIAA overturned WPIAL ruling this morning. "We're celebrating and breathing a huge sigh of relief," said his father, Rick. Story coming soon. — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) May 15, 2019

According to Brad Everett of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the family is relieved that Daniel will be able to race in the championships.

“Thank you to the PIAA for the ruling that Daniel WILL RUN in the 110 High Hurdles. We appreciate all the support and prayers!! I sincerely apologize for my error, but now is the time to focus on Championship Season and all these great student-athletes!!”

Thank you to the PIAA for the ruling that Daniel WILL RUN in the 110 High Hurdles. We appreciate all the support and prayers!! I sincerely apologize for my error, but now is the time to focus on Championship Season and all these great student-athletes!! — Rick Layton (@ricklayton50) May 15, 2019

The PIAA cited the issues as a correctable error which occurs all the time in various districts around the state. Meanwhile, the WPIAL says that the criteria was clear and that it was not met in the board’s eyes.

The returning champion Layton is the favorite heading into the event, which will take place Thursday at Slippery Rock University.