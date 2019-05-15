PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University and Athletics unveiled a new visual identity today for their 17 athletic programs.
The new look includes an overhaul of the primary and secondary logos, a new wordmark and font style for the teams.
“This is the ideal time to reimagine our brand identity,” said Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper. “Having a strong and recognizable mark is essential as we continue to elevate the profile of Duquesne athletics.”
This announcement is also coinciding with the renovation of UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse and resurfacing of Rooney Field.
The new wordmark features a salute to Pittsburgh and their infamous bridges with a raised “U”, making an arch similar to the bridges themselves.
“It was a priority of ours to incorporate key University and Pittsburgh elements into our new visuals,” said Harper. “As much as this new look is essential to rebuilding our image, we must combine academic excellence and competitive success along with our new images to truly elevate our brand across the board.”
The new visual identity will still include the traditional red and blue color scheme but electric blue and silver will also be used as accent colors.
The new logos and visual identity are the first of a multi-year process to completely rebrand Duquesne Athletics. The school also plans to upgrade facility graphics, video and digital elements, in-market merchandise and a reimagining of their Duke mascot.