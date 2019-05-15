



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a big change to the forecast when it comes to the weekend, with a rain chance now for both Saturday and Sunday.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley ran every day so far this year to tally how many days have seen accumulating rain. Wouldn’t you know it, out of the seven days of the week, we have seen the most accumulating rain on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and it isn’t even close.

So far this year, we have seen 19 of each day. Out of the 19 Sundays, we have seen 16 of them have measurable rain. Fifteen Fridays have seen measurable rain, and 12 Saturdays have seen measurable rain.

The sun is back and so is summerlike warmth. I have a look at the forecast heading into the weekend including when rain arrives over the next 24 hours in this afternoon’s videocast. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/LAwdLtgWrY — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) May 15, 2019

The next closest day when it comes to how many wet ones we’ve seen is Thursday, with 10 days with measurable rain.

But, warm air is set to return today. High temps are expected to be near 70 degrees this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west at 7-12 mph through the afternoon. Today will have a small 20 percent chance for rain with rain chances going up overnight.

Overnight rain is expected to slide through mainly early on Thursday.

Most will be asleep as the rain comes through. The showers will wrap up as many are waking up between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The rest of the day on Thursday is expected to be dry and pleasant with partly cloudy skies again and temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than today’s expected high. The warming trend will continue through the weekend.

