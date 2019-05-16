  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Big Ben is enjoying some quality time with his teammates ahead of OTAs next week.

Running back James Conner, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and others were seen on Roethlisberger’s boat this week via Conner’s Instagram story.

“Here’s what the national media won’t talk about. Ben Roethlisberger took JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Ryan Switzer & other members of the offense out for a boat ride earlier today. Via @JamesConner_ ‘s Instagram. #Steelers”

Ben has been known to take groups of teammates down to Georgia in the offseason for trips in the past. These getaways show great bonding time between the 37-year-old signal caller and the younger players on the team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s