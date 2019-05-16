Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Big Ben is enjoying some quality time with his teammates ahead of OTAs next week.
Running back James Conner, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and others were seen on Roethlisberger’s boat this week via Conner’s Instagram story.
“Here’s what the national media won’t talk about. Ben Roethlisberger took JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Ryan Switzer & other members of the offense out for a boat ride earlier today. Via @JamesConner_ ‘s Instagram. #Steelers”
Ben has been known to take groups of teammates down to Georgia in the offseason for trips in the past. These getaways show great bonding time between the 37-year-old signal caller and the younger players on the team.