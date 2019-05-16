  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
GEORGETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A battle is brewing in one small Beaver County town over coveted riverfront property.

A handful of homeowners who live along the Ohio River in Georgetown said the Beaver County Sheriff knocked on their doors Wednesday and served them papers.

The paperwork is a “complaint to quiet title” filed by Campbell Transportation Company against the borough of Georgetown and several residents with riverfront property.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

In the paperwork filed May 8 in the Court of Common Pleas, the company said that it paid for a land survey and believes that it owns the land that runs from the “brow of the hill” down to the river water.

The homeowners say the hillside belongs to them and are banding together and hiring an attorney.

The company released the following statement to KDKA:

The homeowners now have less than 20 days to establish legal representation.

