Drunken Spaghetti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef and cookbook author Cynthia Ferich is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Drunken Spaghetti!
By: Cynthia Ferich
Ingredients:
- ½ pound angel hair pasta (gluten-free pasta may be substituted *see note)
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 small sweet onion, peeled and chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 2 cups red wine
- 1 cup water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Pinch of crushed red pepper
- Freshly shaved Parmesan
- Roasted Pine Nuts (optional)
- Fresh parsley and fresh basil
Directions:
- In a large deep skillet, heat olive oil and butter until the butter is melted. Add chopped onion and saute until caramelized, adding the garlic until lightly golden brown. Add the wine, water, salt and bring to a boil, adding the pasta. Cook on medium heat until all of the wine is absorbed and the pasta is cooked, stirring constantly – this will not take very long to cook. Toss in the crushed red pepper.
- Plate the pasta and top with roasted pine nuts, chopped herbs and shaved Parmesan.
Makes 2 servings.
*Note: If using gluten-free pasta, half-cook pasta in boiling water and drain, then continue with recipe directions.