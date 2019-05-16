ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A jury duty scam is making its way around Ross Township, authorities warn.
Several residents have received either a call or email claiming that an arrest warrant has been issued because they missed jury duty, the Ross Township Police Department warned in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The scammer may inquire about a person’s availability to participate in jury duty. Often using a person’s real name to make the scam believable, police said, they will request confidential information — such as a person’s birthday, Social Security number and bank account information.
Police warned these scammers will ask that a payment be made through a money transfer wervice, or in some cases, through sending gift cards. However, the Allegheny County Court will never seek out any information from jurors through the telephone, police said.
Authorities say if anyone receives such a call, they should hang up and report it to the Ross Police Department. For additional information regarding juror scams, visit the United States Courts’ webpage.