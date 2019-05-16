  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jury Duty Scam, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ross Township Police Department, Scam Alert


ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A jury duty scam is making its way around Ross Township, authorities warn.

Several residents have received either a call or email claiming that an arrest warrant has been issued because they missed jury duty, the Ross Township Police Department warned in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The scammer may inquire about a person’s availability to participate in jury duty. Often using a person’s real name to make the scam believable, police said, they will request confidential information — such as a person’s birthday, Social Security number and bank account information.

Police warned these scammers will ask that a payment be made through a money transfer wervice, or in some cases, through sending gift cards. However, the Allegheny County Court will never seek out any information from jurors through the telephone, police said.

Authorities say if anyone receives such a call, they should hang up and report it to the Ross Police Department. For additional information regarding juror scams, visit the United States Courts’ webpage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s