BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia have arrested a popular self-published romance writer on drug charges following a traffic stop.

The Exponent Telegram reports 28-year-old Kelly Ann Scyoc of Lumberport was charged Wednesday with conspiracy and felony possession with intent to deliver.

Scyoc writes under the pseudonym K.A. Robinson. Her books have included the “Torn” and “Ties” fiction series. At least one of them made The New York Times best-seller list.

Court records show a Bridgeport police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Scyoc on Interstate 79 for an improper lane change. Authorities say a vehicle search turned up bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, powder-like substances and digital scales. A passenger also was arrested.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Scyoc has an attorney who could comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

