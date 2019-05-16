  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is speaking out against the recent bans on abortion across the country, saying he would veto any similar legislation in Pennsylvania.

A message from Wolf was posted to his social media accounts Thursday.

“Let me be clear. I will veto any attempt by politicians to insert themselves in the doctor-patient relationship and ban abortion,” Wolf says in part.

His statement is in response to the approval of legislation that bans abortions in multiple states, including Alabama and Georgia.

The Pennsylvania House also recently passed a bill outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Wolf has vowed to veto that bill.

In 2017, Wolf vetoed a bill that would have criminalized abortion after 20 weeks.

