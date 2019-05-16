Filed Under:Car Crash, Larimer, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Officer Injured


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured in a crash in Larimer Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Frankstown Avenue.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Officials say an officer in a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection.

The officer who was driving was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

