PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured in a crash in Larimer Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Frankstown Avenue.
Officials say an officer in a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection.
The officer who was driving was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.