



BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Officials with the Blackhawk School District and police in Beaver County are investigating two separate incidents involving students, including one involving a BB gun.

District officials say a Highland Middle School student is now receiving support and services after Chippewa Police were alerted to some concerning comments the student made.

According to officials, the student “may have made comments about self-injury, harming others or harming the school.”

Chippewa Police intervened, and students were allowed to return to school on Thursday without any interruptions to the school week.

Then, on Thursday, district officials say Chippewa and Darlington Police were called in over reports an elementary school student brought a gun to a bus stop.

Investigators determined the weapon was a BB gun.

The district says under their school code, students are not permitted to have any type of weapon “from the time they leave their house” until the time they return home after the school day.

Officials say the student will be disciplined.

In a statement the district says: “We are again thankful to all students, families, staff members, and community members who report concerns to the police department and/or the school district to ensure our students and staff are safe.”

