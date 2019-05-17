



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman from the Pittsburgh area are accused of sexually assaulting and prostituting a teenager.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation started after a 14-year-old girl had a seizure at a McDonald’s on Freeport Road on April 24, 2018.

As she was being treated by emergency medical services, she allegedly admitted she had used cocaine and crack cocaine.

During the course of the investigation, the teen told investigators she had previously agreed to engage in prostitution after having a conversation with 32-year-old Davon Allen Fuqua, of Turtle Creek, and 44-year-old Shannon Lynn Shannon, of Pittsburgh.

Fuqua and Shannon allegedly were both aware she was 14 years old.

The criminal complaint says Fuqua and Shannon told the girl to perform sexual acts with both of them, and Shannon allegedly took photos of the teen performing sexual acts and sent them to another man.

Fuqua and Shannon also allegedly arranged for the teen to perform sex acts with other men in exchange for money. The teen told investigators she would tell the men she was 18 years old if they asked her age.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen gave Fuqua the money the men gave her, and Fuqua told the teen “if she wanted money, she would have to work for it.”

Both Fuqua and Shannon are facing charges of trafficking in minors, statutory sexual assault and promoting prostitution of a minor.

Fuqua was arrested Friday and transported to the Westmoreland County Jail.

A warrant has been issued for Shannon’s arrest.