PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Highlands School District say an elementary school had to be evacuated this morning due to a gas odor.

According to the district’s Twitter account, Highlands Elementary was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. due to a strong odor of gas in the building. Students and staff were sent to the playground.

Officials say the fire department and gas company were called in to assess the issue.

The district says they plan to keep parents posted on the situation.

