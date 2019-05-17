PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recently cut Steelers inside linebacker Jon Bostic may be staying in the AFC North.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, Bostic participated in a workout with the Baltimore Ravens, along with other unnamed players.

“Sounds like ILB Jon Bostic, who started 14 games with Steelers last year, is working out for Ravens along w/few others. Not sure anything is imminent along that front. But Ravens clearly looking to add to ILB depth. Probably their thinnest position at this pt.”

Sounds like ILB Jon Bostic, who started 14 games with Steelers last year, is working out for Ravens along w/few others. Not sure anything is imminent along that front. But Ravens clearly looking to add to ILB depth. Probably their thinnest position at this pt. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 17, 2019

The Ravens also signed wide receiver Michael Floyd Friday.

“DeCosta and Ravens aren’t done. Also looking to finalize a deal with veteran WR Michael Floyd. They’re also taking a look at some inside linebackers, including Jon Bostic.”

DeCosta and Ravens aren't done. Also looking to finalize a deal with veteran WR Michael Floyd. They're also taking a look at some inside linebackers, including Jon Bostic. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 17, 2019

Bostic fell out of contention late in the season after signing a deal with Pittsburgh at the start of free agency in 2018. He was supposed to help fill the void left by injured inside linebacker Ryan Shazier.

When the Steelers drafted Michigan linebacker Devin Bush in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bostic’s services were not needed in Pittsburgh, and the team terminated his contract.