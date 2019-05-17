PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were major delays on the Parkway West for the morning rush hour after a truck lost its load on the inbound side of the highway.
Major delays on the parkway west. I 376 eastbound at the Banksville exit has a truck that lost its load. The load needs to be reloaded and secured. Estimated time 2 to 3 hours.
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 17, 2019
It happened around 7:30 a.m., eastbound at the Banksville exit.
Sources say the truck lost a load of railroad ties.
Traffic was getting by, but reloading the truck took hours.
Accident on the Pkwy West and heavy back-ups—this is at the Banksville interchange approaching the Ft. Pitt Tunnel inbound side @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hiaKnX0pLA
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) May 17, 2019
The road was cleared around 11 a.m., but not before traffic was backed up due to the cleanup.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.