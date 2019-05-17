Filed Under:Banksville, Banksville Exit, Local TV, Parkway West, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were major delays on the Parkway West for the morning rush hour after a truck lost its load on the inbound side of the highway.

It happened around 7:30 a.m., eastbound at the Banksville exit.

Sources say the truck lost a load of railroad ties.

(Source: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Traffic was getting by, but reloading the truck took hours.

The road was cleared around 11 a.m., but not before traffic was backed up due to the cleanup.

