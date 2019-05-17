WASHINGTON (KDKA) — State police were responding to a domestic violence call when they knocked on the door of an apartment on Belaire Drive in Canton Township.

When the resident identified as Zhenise Hasan opened the door troopers noticed children.

Three small children, ages one, two and four were playing in the living room.

While troopers interviewed Hasan, they said the two-year-old dropped a metal smoking bowl he was playing with.

One of the officers grabbed the bowl and noticed it had suspected marijuana residue inside.

Children and Youth Services were called to the apartment and Hasan was given a urine test for marijuana, which she failed.

Hasan is charged with three counts of child endangerment and one count of possession of drug parapanelia