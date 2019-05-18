PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik has confirmed the first five parish mergers in the “On Mission for The Church Alive” initiative the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is undertaking.

Five churches were also recognized as shrines.

“These five parish groupings have worked extremely hard since last October to foster relationships and after consultation in the groups, were prepared to share with me their desire and readiness to form a new parish community,” said Bishop Zubik in a letter.

The five new parishes are located in the North Side, New Castle, Greene County, Castle Shannon and Beechview.

Christ Our Savior, North Shore brings together St. Cyril of Alexandria in Brighton Heights, Holy Wisdom in the North Side, St. Peter also in the North Side and Risen Lord in Marshall-Shadeland.

Holy Spirit, New Castle brings together St. Camillus in Neshannock, Christ the King in Bessemer, St. James the Apostle in Pulaski, St. Joseph the Worker in New Castle, Mary Mother of Hope in New Castle, St. Vincent de Paul in New Castle and St. Vitus in New Castle.

Saint Matthias, Greene County brings together St. Ann in Waynesburg, St. Hugh in Carmichaels, St. Ignatius of Antioch of Bobtown, Our Lady of Consolation in Rice’s Landing and St. Thomas in Clarksville.

Saint Paul of the Cross, Castle Shannon brings together St. Anne in Castle Shannon and St. Winifred in Mt. Lebanon.