PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik has confirmed the first five parish mergers in the “On Mission for The Church Alive” initiative the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is undertaking.
Five churches were also recognized as shrines.
“These five parish groupings have worked extremely hard since last October to foster relationships and after consultation in the groups, were prepared to share with me their desire and readiness to form a new parish community,” said Bishop Zubik in a letter.
The five new parishes are located in the North Side, New Castle, Greene County, Castle Shannon and Beechview.
“A special thanks to the administrators, clergy teams and lay leaders of these five parish groupings who have helped to make the vision of On Mission for The Church Alive! a living reality. This goes beyond the practical matters related to merging parishes and highlights the work being done to encourage their respective parishioner to deepen their relationship with Jesus and with each other, which is the most important reason for On Mission,” Bishop Zubik said.
Also, St. Anthony Chapel in Troy Hill, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Polish Hill, St. Nicholas Church in Millvale, St. Patrick Church in the Strip District and St. Staislaus Kosta Church in the Strip District were all named shrines.
Zubik said that these shrines “will both provide for the pastoral care of the faithful in these parishes and promote these shrines as places of pilgrimage and spiritual renewal for people throughout the diocese and even across the country.”
All of this will take place July 1, 2019.