SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – More than 1,200 vehicles passed through the North Hills DUI Task Force on Friday evening.

Officers from 10 police departments conducted a sobriety checkpoint along Route 8 in Shaler Township.

Police say that a total of 1,205 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and four individuals were administered field sobriety tests. One person was arrested for driving under the influence.

The checkpoint was conducted in conjunction with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Checkpoint Strike Force.

Police arrested one additional person for possession of marijuana as well as issued 21 citations for various vehicle code violations.

The North Hills DUI Task Force has conducted 222 checkpoints and roving patrols in their 17-year history. In total, 2,070 individuals have tested for DUI and 939 people have been arrested in the organization’s history.

