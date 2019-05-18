



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Will rain move out of the region in time for country music star Garth Brooks’ concert at Heinz Field?

KDKA’s Jon Burnett says it will be a close call, but the majority of storms should clear out of the downtown area by the 7 p.m. concert start time.

Saturday started with scattered light rain and temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Humidity began the weekend at 97%.

Temperatures will climb to a humid and hot 81 degrees in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday, with much of the same around the region. The average high for this time of year is only 71 degrees, as the weekend will be much above the springtime averages.

Spotty and scattered rain showers will dot the western Pennsylvania region throughout the morning and afternoon Saturday before moving to the east later in the day.

Overnight temperatures will remain above the seasonal average with a low of 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will climb again in temperatures, topping off at a high of 84 degrees.

Storms are possible later in the day Sunday as temperatures drop to a low of 64 degrees overnight into Monday morning.

The beginning of the work week will remain seasonably warm with temperatures lingering in the upper 70’s before leveling off Tuesday and Wednesday.

