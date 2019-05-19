  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2019 PGA Championship
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fox Chapel Yacht Club, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Fox Chapel Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., Fox Chapel Police and paramedics responded to a call to the Fox Chapel Yacht club where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was sent to a local hospital to be treated.

Allegheny County Police Department Detectives found that it was 28-year-old Christopher Schmeider that inflicted the stab wounds that occurred during an argument.

Schmeider was then taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s