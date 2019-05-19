Comments
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Fox Chapel Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:00 a.m., Fox Chapel Police and paramedics responded to a call to the Fox Chapel Yacht club where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was sent to a local hospital to be treated.
Allegheny County Police Department Detectives found that it was 28-year-old Christopher Schmeider that inflicted the stab wounds that occurred during an argument.
Schmeider was then taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated assault.