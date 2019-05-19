LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The first guests of the summer season flocked to Idlewild & SoakZone on Saturday.
The amusement park opened for their 142nd season at 11:30 a.m., offering guests their first chance to enjoy classic attractions as well as fan favorite food like Potato Patch French Fries.
According to the parks website, the opening weekend celebrations included a visit from WISH 99.7, Frownie Brownies from Kings Family Resturant and a dance party with Ricky Raccoon.
The amusement park is offering admission for $18.78 during the opening weekend in celebration of the year the park first openened, 1878.
Idlewild is open on Sunday but will close for the week before opening again on Friday to start the Memorial Day Weekend. The water park will open for Memorial Day Weekend.
Military members and their families are eligible for free admission to the Westmoreland County amusement park during the Memorial Day weekend celebrations.